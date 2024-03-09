We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) standing at $18.11, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.16%.
The the stock of specialty finance company has risen by 5.71% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $119.21 million, reflecting a 13.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
HTGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $494.57 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.92% and +7.36%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.49% increase. Hercules Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Hercules Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.54 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HTGC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.