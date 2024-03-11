The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)?
The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT - Free Report) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 15, placing it in bottom 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $510.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. FMAT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Materials Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Materials Index represents the performance of the materials sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.65%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc Common Stock (LIN - Free Report) accounts for about 16.43% of total assets, followed by Sherwin Williams Co/the Common Stock Usd1.0 (SHW - Free Report) and Air Products + Chemicals Inc Common Stock Usd1.0 (APD - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 51.75% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 3.65% and is up about 10.43% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/11/2024), respectively. FMAT has traded between $41.66 and $50.78 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 20.35% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 117 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FMAT is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB - Free Report) tracks Materials Select Sector Index and the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF (GUNR - Free Report) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $5.13 billion in assets, FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $6.41 billion. XLB has an expense ratio of 0.09% and GUNR charges 0.46%.
Bottom Line
