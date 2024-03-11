We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO - Free Report) . PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.11, which compares to its industry's average of 22.96. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.36 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.19, all within the past year.
Investors will also notice that PRDO has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.81. Within the past year, PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55.
Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.78. Over the past 12 months, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.36.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Perdoceo Education's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.