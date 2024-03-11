We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
General Motors Company is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GM has moved about 10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 8% on average. This shows that General Motors Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Paccar's current year EPS has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.7% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Motors Company and Paccar as they could maintain their solid performance.