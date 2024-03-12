We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco (IVZ) February AUM Up 3% on Upbeat Markets & Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for February 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.63 trillion represented a 3% rise from the previous month.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.8 billion in February. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.9 billion and money market net inflows were $3.5 billion.
Additionally, Invesco’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which raised AUM by $42 billion. However, FX affected the AUM balance by $2.6 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Feb 29 was $1.59 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $975.8 billion.
At the end of February, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $871.9 billion, rising 4.9% from the previous month. Also, fixed Income AUM of $325.1 billion increased 0.3% sequentially.
Further, Invesco’s Balanced AUM for February was $61.4 billion, up 3.2% from January 2024-end. Money Market AUM grew 1.8% from the prior-month end to $194.7 billion. However, Alternatives AUM fell 0.3% to $177.8 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding it.
Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have rallied 3.2%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 22.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $79.6 billion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected a marginal rise of 0.4% from the prior month's level.
The increase was driven by a market appreciation of $1.2 billion, which was partly offset by a net outflow of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reports preliminary month-end AUM of $1.62 trillion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected an increase of 1.3% from the prior month's level.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was driven by favorable market returns and long-term net inflows. This was partially offset by a fixed-income institutional client redemption of $2.0 billion.