We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTOO's full-year earnings has moved 25.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, HTOO has returned 45.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7% on average. This shows that Fusion Fuel Green PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kaiser Aluminum (KALU - Free Report) . The stock has returned 7.8% year-to-date.
For Kaiser Aluminum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Fusion Fuel Green PLC is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.8% this year, meaning that HTOO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Kaiser Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +6.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fusion Fuel Green PLC and Kaiser Aluminum as they could maintain their solid performance.