We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Artivion (AORT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Artivion (AORT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Artivion is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1066 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AORT has returned 11.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.8% on average. This shows that Artivion is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 89.2% year-to-date.
For Astria Therapeutics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that AORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 514-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Artivion and Astria Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.