Is Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Oshkosh is one of 111 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Oshkosh is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that OSK has returned about 6.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Oshkosh is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.7%.
The consensus estimate for Solid Power, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 16% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Oshkosh belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 55 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Solid Power, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Oshkosh and Solid Power, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.