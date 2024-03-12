We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BWX Technologies (BWXT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BWX Technologies is one of 622 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BWXT has returned about 32.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10% on average. This shows that BWX Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) . The stock is up 24.3% year-to-date.
In CrowdStrike Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BWX Technologies is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, so BWXT is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 145-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +16.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BWX Technologies and CrowdStrike Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.