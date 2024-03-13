We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PagerDuty (PD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 14.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, PagerDuty expects revenues in the range of $109.5-$111.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 14 cents and 15 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $110.5 million, indicating a rise of 9.44% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days, and indicates year-over-year growth of 87.5%.
PagerDuty’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 141.52%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for PagerDuty prior to this announcement:
PagerDuty Price and EPS Surprise
PagerDuty price-eps-surprise | PagerDuty Quote
Factors to Note
PD’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to have benefited from ongoing digital transformation and strong demand for its solutions. Growing demand for automation and generative AI is expected to have driven PagerDuty’s top-line growth.
Increased demand for automated and intelligent incident management solutions is expected to have benefited PagerDuty’s operations cloud.
Improved customer retention and steady growth in the enterprise market are anticipated to have driven top-line growth amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.
Macro uncertainty continues to keep consumers’ budgets and spending under pressure, which is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
PagerDuty has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
