Image: Bigstock
Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Snap (SNAP - Free Report) reached $11.77, with a -0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.
Shares of the company behind Snapchat have appreciated by 1.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Snap in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 600% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 13.18% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $5.22 billion, indicating changes of +77.78% and +13.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.94% higher. Right now, Snap possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Snap is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 74.77. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.54.
It is also worth noting that SNAP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.