Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VIPS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

VIPS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at VIPS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting VIPS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


