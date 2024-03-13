Back to top

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NVMI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, NVMI has gained 12.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at NVMI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting NVMI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


