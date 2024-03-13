We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Marine Harvest ASA is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Marine Harvest ASA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHGVY's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MHGVY has gained about 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.8% on average. As we can see, Marine Harvest ASA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Wolters Kluwer NV's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Marine Harvest ASA is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that MHGVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Wolters Kluwer NV belongs to the Publishing - Books industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +12.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Marine Harvest ASA and Wolters Kluwer NV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.