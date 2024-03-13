We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DRDGOLD (DRD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
DRDGOLD is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DRDGOLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, DRD has returned 1.6% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This shows that DRDGOLD is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Givaudan SA (GVDNY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.3%.
Over the past three months, Givaudan SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DRDGOLD belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that DRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Givaudan SA falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.5%.
DRDGOLD and Givaudan SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.