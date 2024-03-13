We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. GSK (GSK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
GSK is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1064 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSK's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GSK has gained about 16.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GSK is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.7%.
The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, GSK belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 513 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.6% so far this year, meaning that GSK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Capricor Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 96 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.7%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GSK and Capricor Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.