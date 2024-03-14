We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BBVA vs. NRDBY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) or Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Banco Bilbao has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Nordea Bank AB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BBVA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NRDBY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BBVA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.24, while NRDBY has a forward P/E of 8.21. We also note that BBVA has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NRDBY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79.
Another notable valuation metric for BBVA is its P/B ratio of 1.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NRDBY has a P/B of 1.29.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BBVA's Value grade of B and NRDBY's Value grade of D.
BBVA sticks out from NRDBY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BBVA is the better option right now.