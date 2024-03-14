We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PBF Energy (PBF) Moves 9.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) shares soared 9% in the last trading session to close at $54.96. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.
PBF Energy Inc. shares rallied on the last trading day. The bullishness could be attributed to its impressive daily processing capacity of 1,023,000 barrels of crude oil which surpasses most peers. Additionally, the company has seen a reduction in its overall costs and expenses. PBF's ability to produce higher-quality refined products have been significant drivers of its stock performance.
This refiner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -79.4%. Revenues are expected to be $8.21 billion, down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For PBF Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PBF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
PBF Energy belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Another stock from the same industry, Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 4.2% higher at $188.89. Over the past month, MPC has returned 6.7%.
Marathon Petroleum's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.1% over the past month to $2. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -67.2%. Marathon Petroleum currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).