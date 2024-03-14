Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Oshkosh (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $116.67 in the previous session. Oshkosh has gained 7% since the start of the year compared to the -9.6% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the 1.4% return for the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. OSK Quick Quote OSK - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 30, 2024, Oshkosh reported EPS of $2.56 versus consensus estimate of $2.17 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.04%.
For the current fiscal year, Oshkosh is expected to post earnings of $10.27 per share on $10.31 billion in revenues. This represents a 2.91% change in EPS on a 6.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.06 per share on $10.35 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.66% and 0.45%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Oshkosh may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Oshkosh has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.3X versus its peer group's average of 6.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Oshkosh currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Oshkosh passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Oshkosh shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does OSK Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of OSK have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Modine Manufacturing Company (. MOD has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B. MOD Quick Quote MOD - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Modine Manufacturing Company beat our consensus estimate by 29.82%, and for the current fiscal year, MOD is expected to post earnings of $3.86 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company have gained 6.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25.48X and a P/CF of 27.45X.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OSK and MOD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
