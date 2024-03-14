We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) . OSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.99, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.61. Over the last 12 months, OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.87 and as low as 9.52, with a median of 11.08.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OSK's P/B ratio of 2.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.83. Within the past 52 weeks, OSK's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.77.
Finally, we should also recognize that OSK has a P/CF ratio of 9.98. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OSK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 32.36. OSK's P/CF has been as high as 19.91 and as low as 8.63, with a median of 11.35, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Oshkosh is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OSK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.