Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) closed at $62.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades witnessed a gain of 7.25% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.08, reflecting a 35% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $605.09 million, indicating a 7.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower. Dave & Buster's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.68 of its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
