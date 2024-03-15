Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Panasonic Corp. (
PCRFY Quick Quote PCRFY - Free Report) reached $9.15, with a -0.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 45.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $55.71 billion, signifying shifts of +54.76% and -10.12%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Panasonic Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Panasonic Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.62, which means Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that PCRFY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.4.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY - Free Report) reached $9.15, with a -0.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Panasonic Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 45.45% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.30 per share and a revenue of $55.71 billion, signifying shifts of +54.76% and -10.12%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Panasonic Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Panasonic Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Panasonic Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.62, which means Panasonic Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that PCRFY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.4.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.