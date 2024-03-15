We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.78, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 3.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Shell will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.06%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $85.78 billion, indicating a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8 per share and revenue of $351.54 billion, which would represent changes of -4.76% and +8.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% higher. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Shell is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.47, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 2.05 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.59 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
