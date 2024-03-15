We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Fell More Than Broader Market
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $39.33, demonstrating a -1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating a 19.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $357.12 million, up 17.78% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion, indicating changes of +16% and +47.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.85% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.47 of its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.