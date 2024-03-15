Should Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (
EQAL) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/23/2014.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $590.04 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.86%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 13.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Lumentum Holdings Inc (
LITE) accounts for about 0.52% of total assets, followed by Ubiquiti Inc (UI) and Viasat Inc (VSAT).
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EQAL seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Equal Weight Index is composed of securities in the Russell 1000 Index and is equally weighted across nine sector groups with each security within the sector receiving equal weight.
The ETF has added about 1.36% so far this year and is up roughly 13.80% in the last one year (as of 03/15/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.43 and $45.20.
The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 18.20% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 998 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EQAL is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $455.11 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $505.54 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
