We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Kronos Worldwide (KRO) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kronos Worldwide (KRO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kronos Worldwide is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO's full-year earnings has moved 76.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, KRO has gained about 12.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that Kronos Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.
The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Kronos Worldwide belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that KRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.
Kronos Worldwide and Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.