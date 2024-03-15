We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Murphy USA (MUSA) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Murphy USA is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MUSA has gained about 15.9% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.7%. This shows that Murphy USA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nextracker (NXT - Free Report) . The stock is up 26.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Nextracker's current year EPS has increased 33.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, meaning that MUSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Nextracker belongs to the Solar industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -18.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Murphy USA and Nextracker as they attempt to continue their solid performance.