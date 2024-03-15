We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BSIG has gained about 18.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.3%. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.
The consensus estimate for Host Hotels' current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that BSIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Host Hotels, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 94-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved -4.8% so far this year.
BrightSphere Investment Group and Host Hotels could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.