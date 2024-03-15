H World Group Limited ( HTHT Quick Quote HTHT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 20. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Q4 Estimates
H World Group (HTHT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
H World Group Limited is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 20. In the last reported quarter, the company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 31 cents, up 616.7% year over year. In the past 30 days, estimate revisions have been unchanged. In the last reported quarter, HTHT registered a loss of 6 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $760 million, suggesting a 41.5% increase from that posted a year ago.
Factors to Note
The company’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is likely to have been aided by the sustained recovery in both leisure and business travel demand. Expansion efforts, robust ADR and RevPAR growth are likely to have aided the top line.
In January, H World Group reported fourth-quarter 2024 preliminary results. For its Legacy-Huazhu division, RevPAR in the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 120% from that reported in 2019, bolstered by ongoing increases in demand from both leisure and business travelers. Analyzing the monthly details, its RevPAR in October, November and December of 2023 achieved 120%, 117%, and 123% of the 2019 reported figures, respectively. Over the entirety of 2023, RevPAR attained 122% of the level recorded in 2019. Growth in RevPAR throughout 2023 was mainly attributable to an increase in the ADR, alongside a steady uplift in occupancy rates.
H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H World Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: HTHT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: HTHT carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases
Hyatt Hotels Corporation delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. H's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.
Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses, and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.
Planet Fitness, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
However, management cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowing down of sales (due to a transition toward more strength equipment over cardio). PLNT anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble that registered in 2023, suggesting a return to a standard quarterly rhythm.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter.
LYV has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from the robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In 2023, 145 million fans attended more than 50,000 events.
