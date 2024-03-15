What Awaits Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) in Q4 Earnings?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ( ASO Quick Quote ASO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.9%. Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share, indicating growth of 13.2% from the $2.04 reported a year ago.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, suggesting a gain of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure. Factors to Note
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by product innovation and expansion efforts. An increase in demand for indoor and outdoor games, bikes, fitness equipment, and outdoor cooking bodes well. Partnerships with vital national brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are likely to have been encouraging.
The company’s focus on omnichannel improvements and digital enhancements, along with strengthening its inventory position (with seasonally appropriate products) to ensure its growth momentum, also bodes well. However, dismal comparable sales and a challenging macro environment are likely to have negatively impacted ASO’s performance. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. H's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year. Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses, and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line. Planet Fitness, Inc. ( PLNT Quick Quote PLNT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. However, management cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowdown in sales (due to a transition toward more strength equipment over cardio). PLNT anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble that registered in 2023, suggesting a return to a standard quarterly rhythm. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV Quick Quote LYV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter. LYV has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from the robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In 2023, 145 million fans attended more than 50,000 events. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
What Awaits Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) in Q4 Earnings?
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.9%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share, indicating growth of 13.2% from the $2.04 reported a year ago.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, suggesting a gain of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by product innovation and expansion efforts. An increase in demand for indoor and outdoor games, bikes, fitness equipment, and outdoor cooking bodes well. Partnerships with vital national brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are likely to have been encouraging.
The company’s focus on omnichannel improvements and digital enhancements, along with strengthening its inventory position (with seasonally appropriate products) to ensure its growth momentum, also bodes well. However, dismal comparable sales and a challenging macro environment are likely to have negatively impacted ASO’s performance.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. H's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.
Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses, and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.
Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
However, management cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowdown in sales (due to a transition toward more strength equipment over cardio). PLNT anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble that registered in 2023, suggesting a return to a standard quarterly rhythm.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter.
LYV has been benefiting from the pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from the robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In 2023, 145 million fans attended more than 50,000 events.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.