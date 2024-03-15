StoneCo ( STNE Quick Quote STNE - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $468.47 million, suggesting a decline of 8.90% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 29 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. StoneCo beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.03% on average.
StoneCo (STNE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
StoneCo (STNE - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 18.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $468.47 million, suggesting a decline of 8.90% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 29 cents per share in the past 30 days. The company reported earnings of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.
StoneCo beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.03% on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Consider
StoneCo’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued growth momentum in its primary sectors, notably within the financial services and software business.
StoneCo's financial services segment, particularly its robust MSMB (Micro, Small and Medium-sized Businesses) offerings, is likely to have been a key growth driver. With above-industry Total Payment Volume growth and higher take rates, this segment is likely to have delivered robust financial results in the to-be-reported quarter.
Strengthening efforts in enhancing its banking solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, evident by the introduction of solutions like the Super Conta Ton, is expected to have contributed to banking revenues and services in the quarter under review.
StoneCo's credit offering has shown significant growth, reaching $113 million in the third quarter of 2023. With low non-performing loan ratios and plans to extend the credit offering to more clients, StoneCo is expected to have benefited from the continued expansion of its credit portfolio in the fourth quarter.
StoneCo's software segment, which includes Point of Sale and Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, is anticipated to have witnessed continued growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
StoneCo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Rekor Systems (REKR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.72% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Rekor System’s shares have declined 37.2% year to date. REKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 25.
Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Progress Software shares have declined 2.5% year to date. PRGS is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on Mar 26.
Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Alpine Immune Sciences shares have returned 88.3% year to date. ALPN is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 18.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.