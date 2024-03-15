We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FactSet (FDS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) is going to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 21, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter negative average earnings surprise of 1.69%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $547.9 million, indicating a 6.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of Analytics & Trading and Content & Technology solutions.
The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $3.83 per share, suggesting 0.8% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
FactSet has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Recent Performance of Some Business Services Companies
Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.
Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.
