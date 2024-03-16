We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $18.15, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 34.5% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 105.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $496.68 million, up 12.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +132.79% and +10.91%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.69% higher. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 89.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.