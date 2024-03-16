We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) standing at $9.31, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
The company's stock has dropped by 16.44% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.26, reflecting an 85.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7 million, up 63.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $39.05 million, indicating changes of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.35% lower within the past month. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.