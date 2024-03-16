We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eaton (ETN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Eaton (ETN - Free Report) closed at $297.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The power management company's shares have seen an increase of 8.88% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eaton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.27, indicating a 20.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.92 billion, showing a 7.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.25 per share and revenue of $24.93 billion, which would represent changes of +12.39% and +7.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.45% increase. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Eaton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.29.
One should further note that ETN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.