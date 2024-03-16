We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alkermes (ALKS) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Alkermes (ALKS - Free Report) standing at $28.75, reflecting a -0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The the stock of drugmaker has fallen by 11.3% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The upcoming earnings release of Alkermes will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.68, marking a 6700% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $370.7 million, up 28.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.67% and -8.5%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alkermes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.62% increase. Alkermes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Alkermes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.95.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.