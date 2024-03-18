Seeking Clues to Accenture (ACN) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.8 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Accenture metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' reaching $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' should arrive at $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' to come in at $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' should come in at $7.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' to reach $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' will reach $8.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Resources' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America' of $7.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' stands at $2.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.1% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $5.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>> Shares of Accenture have experienced a change of +1.4% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
