Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fidelity National Information Services is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidelity National Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS' full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, FIS has gained about 15.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.9%. This shows that Fidelity National Information Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.6%.
For Flyware, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 381.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Fidelity National Information Services is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.1% so far this year, so FIS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flyware is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fidelity National Information Services and Flyware as they could maintain their solid performance.