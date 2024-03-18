We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
American Superconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 622 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 35.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AMSC has returned 26.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.1% on average. This shows that American Superconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.
In Airbnb, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Airbnb, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +11.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track American Superconductor and Airbnb, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.