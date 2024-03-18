We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dunelm Group (DNLMY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dunelm Group is one of 292 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dunelm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNLMY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DNLMY has returned about 9.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dunelm Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Madison Square Garden Entertainment's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, meaning that DNLMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +16.3% year to date.
Dunelm Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.