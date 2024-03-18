We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Freshpet (FRPT) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Freshpet is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Freshpet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRPT's full-year earnings has moved 119.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, FRPT has gained about 26.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Freshpet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Post Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Freshpet belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, so FRPT is performing better in this area. Post Holdings is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Freshpet and Post Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.