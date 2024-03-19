Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (
FXO Quick Quote FXO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $833.27 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. FXO seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Financials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 97.40% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, First Horizon Corporation (
FHN Quick Quote FHN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.84% of total assets, followed by Bank Ozk ( OZK Quick Quote OZK - Free Report) and Popular, Inc. ( BPOP Quick Quote BPOP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 17.31% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 4.90% so far this year and is up about 32.75% in the last one year (as of 03/19/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $33.55 and $45.79.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 23.35% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FXO is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.25 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.45 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $833.27 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. FXO seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Financials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 97.40% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) accounts for about 1.84% of total assets, followed by Bank Ozk (OZK - Free Report) and Popular, Inc. (BPOP - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 17.31% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 4.90% so far this year and is up about 32.75% in the last one year (as of 03/19/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $33.55 and $45.79.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 23.35% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 103 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FXO is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $9.25 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.45 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.