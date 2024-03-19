Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Health Care ETF (
VHT Quick Quote VHT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.87 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. VHT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of U.S. companies within the health care sector.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Unitedhealth Group Inc (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) accounts for about 9.25% of total assets, followed by Eli Lilly & Co ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
So far this year, VHT has added roughly 5.96%, and is up about 16.20% in the last one year (as of 03/19/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $223.10 and $270.43.
The ETF has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 14.72% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 420 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Health Care ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VHT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares Global Healthcare ETF (
IXJ Quick Quote IXJ - Free Report) tracks S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV Quick Quote XLV - Free Report) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. IShares Global Healthcare ETF has $4.09 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $41.42 billion. IXJ has an expense ratio of 0.42% and XLV charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $17.87 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. VHT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of U.S. companies within the health care sector.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH - Free Report) accounts for about 9.25% of total assets, followed by Eli Lilly & Co (LLY - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) .
Performance and Risk
So far this year, VHT has added roughly 5.96%, and is up about 16.20% in the last one year (as of 03/19/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $223.10 and $270.43.
The ETF has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 14.72% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 420 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Health Care ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VHT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ - Free Report) tracks S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV - Free Report) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. IShares Global Healthcare ETF has $4.09 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $41.42 billion. IXJ has an expense ratio of 0.42% and XLV charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.