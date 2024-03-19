See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider American Funds Mutual Fund 529E (CMLEX - Free Report) . CMLEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.86%, management fee of 0.23%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.53%.
MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MLRSX, with annual returns of 17.1% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Putnam Small Cap Value B (PSLBX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSLBX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. PSLBX has an expense ratio of 0.97%, management fee of 0.62%, and annual returns of 8.94% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.