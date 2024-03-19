We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Macro Bank (BMA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Macro (BMA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Banco Macro is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Macro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMA's full-year earnings has moved 98.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BMA has gained about 59% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. This shows that Banco Macro is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 30.2% year-to-date.
For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Banco Macro belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 69 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.9% so far this year, so BMA is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +4% year to date.
Banco Macro and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.