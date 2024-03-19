We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited (SGHC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is one of 292 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGHC's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, SGHC has gained about 7.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.3%. This shows that Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Interface (TILE - Free Report) . The stock is up 28.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Interface's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.2% so far this year, so SGHC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Interface belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +17% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited and Interface as they could maintain their solid performance.