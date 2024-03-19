We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dorman Products (DORM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dorman Products is one of 111 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DORM has moved about 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -8.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dorman Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Michelin (MGDDY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.5%.
For Michelin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dorman Products is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.7% so far this year, so DORM is performing better in this area.
Michelin, however, belongs to the Rubber - Tires industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -13.1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Dorman Products and Michelin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.