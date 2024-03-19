We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Bodycote (BYPLF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bodycote (BYPLF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Bodycote is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BYPLF has returned about 13.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. This shows that Bodycote is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.1% year-to-date.
In Emerson Electric's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so BYPLF is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Emerson Electric falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.4%.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Bodycote and Emerson Electric as they attempt to continue their solid performance.