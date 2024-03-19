We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Sea Limited (SE) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SE's full-year earnings has moved 32.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, SE has gained about 42.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AXT (AXTI - Free Report) . The stock is up 102.1% year-to-date.
In AXT's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 144 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.4% this year, meaning that SE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, AXT falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sea Limited Sponsored ADR and AXT as they could maintain their solid performance.