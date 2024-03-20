Is Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (
PEJ Quick Quote PEJ - Free Report) debuted on 06/23/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
PEJ is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $300.72 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Consumer Discretionary ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index.
The Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.58%.
PEJ's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.50%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
PEJ's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is about 46.70% of the portfolio. Its Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (
RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) accounts for about 5.43% of the fund's total assets, followed by Warner Bros Discovery Inc ( WBD Quick Quote WBD - Free Report) and Airbnb Inc ( ABNB Quick Quote ABNB - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 46.6% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 7.13% so far this year and is up about 17.76% in the last one year (as of 03/20/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.95 and $45.24.
The ETF has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 24.40% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (
HERO Quick Quote HERO - Free Report) tracks SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and the VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF ( ESPO Quick Quote ESPO - Free Report) tracks MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has $130.60 million in assets, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $298.99 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.56%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Consumer Discretionary ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
